Sony Q4 Earnings Preview: Spinoff Plans, Tariff-Driven Console Prices, Film Slate In Focus

Entertainment and technology company Sony Group Corp SONY could highlight an upcoming television and movie slate along with potential higher prices for PlayStation video game consoles due to tariffs when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results before market open Wednesday.

Earnings Estimates: Sony Is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of 12 cents, down from 21 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter according to Zacks.

The company has beaten analyst earnings per share estimates in two straight quarters and eight of the last 10 quarters overall, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analysts expect Sony to report fourth-quarter revenue of $20.4 billion, down from $23.5 billion in last year's fourth quarter.

The company beat revenue estimates in the third quarter and has beaten revenue estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Key Items to Watch: One of the items being closely watched for the diversified tech company is a potential spinoff of the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. The company previously said it was considering spinning off this unit in 2025.

Sony is also planning to spin off Sony Financial Group, the company's financial arm.

The spinoff moves were previously tossed around as ideas by activist investor Dan Loeb.

Another area to watch could be the company's movie and television segment. Sony released several movies in the first quarter with minimal box office success. "One of Them Days" ranks 12th domestically in 2025 with $50.1 million at the box office. The film made minimal international revenue with a global total of $51.9 million.

"Paddington in Peru" ranks 16th domestically in 2025 for box office with $45.8 million. The film has grossed $168.7 million globally since its release.

Most of Sony's top 2024 films were released later in the year, making the comp period easier. The company released "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" in March 2024, which went on to gross $113.4 million domestically and $202.0 million globally.

Sony could highlight its upcoming film slate, which includes "Karate Kids: Legends" on May 30, "28 Years Later" on June 20 and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" on July 18. The company's biggest domestic hit in 2024 was "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which grossed $193.6 million.

The company also creates and produces hit television series for a number of networks and streaming companies. Sony could highlight some of the hits and upcoming series.

Video games will likely be another key topic with Sony ready to raise prices on the PlayStation 5 console due to tariffs. Sony sold 9.5 million PlayStation 5s in the third fiscal quarter, up from 8.2 million in the previous year's third quarter.

While the console figure won't be as high in the fourth quarter, it could be important if it shows year-over-year growth.

Commentary from Sony on if it plans to keep the raised prices in place and if this has impacted demand and/or margins will also be closely watched by investors and analysts.

SONY Price Action: Sony stock trades at $24.66 Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $15.19 to $26.08. Sony stock is up 17% year-to-date in 2025 and up 62% over the last year.

