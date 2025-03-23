Advice From Bruce Willis Steered Samuel L. Jackson's Career

Samuel L. Jackson attributes career-defining advice from Bruce Willis for his success, estimated to be worth around $12.8 billion.

What Happened: Jackson shared that Willis offered him a pivotal career tip during the filming of “Die Hard With a Vengeance” in 1994.

Willis suggested Jackson to identify a character that resonates with the audience, ensuring a fallback even if his other films don’t perform well. Willis himself had the iconic John McClane from the “Die Hard” series, Arnold Schwarzenegger had “Terminator,” and Sylvester Stallone had “Rocky” and “Rambo.”

It wasn’t until 14 years later that Jackson discovered such a character in Nick Fury, a role he reprised in multiple Marvel films that have collectively grossed approximately $12.8 billion at the box office since 2008.

“It didn't occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role — and I had a nine-picture deal to be Nick Fury — that, ‘Oh, I'm doing what Bruce said. I've got this character now,'” Jackson told Vanity Fair.

Apart from the monetary gains, Jackson expressed his joy in being part of blockbuster films, stating that he gauges his success by his contentment rather than awards.

"I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness," he said.

"Am I satisfied with what I'm doing? I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand," Jackson added.

Why It Matters: The advice from Willis has not only led to Jackson’s financial success but also established him as a recurring character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This strategy has proven successful for many actors, providing them with a reliable and beloved character that can weather the ups and downs of the film industry.

Jackson’s portrayal of Nick Fury has become a staple in Marvel films, contributing significantly to their box office success.

