Elon Musk Out As Canadian Citizen? Nearly 1% Of Country's Population Signs Petition To Revoke Citizenship

A petition in Canada has more than 300,000 signatures and wants to revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship, which he obtained in 1989 when he moved to the country.

What Happened: Musk's close relationship with President Donald Trump has rubbed some Canadian citizens the wrong way and residents of America's neighbor are calling for Musk's citizenship to be removed.

A petition to the Canadian Prime Minister says Musk has used his wealth and power to influence elections.

"Elon Musk has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada," the petition says.

The petition also says Musk is part of a foreign government trying to "erase Canadian sovereignty," a reference to Trump calling for Canada to become the 51st state of the U.S.

The petition, which began on Feb. 20 and will close for signatures on June 20, has 331,162 signatures as of the time of writing. This total represents around 0.8% of the Canadian population (39,996,554) if the signatures are legitimate.

"We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk's dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately."

Only Canadian citizens and residents of the country can submit petitions. Among provinces, Ontario leads the way with 127,009 signatures followed by British Colombia (68,269) and Quebec (52,761).

The petition was filed by author Qualia Reed from British Colombia. The petition is also supported by Democrat MP Charlie Angus.

Are you buying when the CEOs of the Magnificent 7 are selling?

Stay in the know with our Insider Trades page — see when leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang are offloading their own shares.

Why It's Important: Electronic petitions have to have at least 500 signatures to make their way to the House of Commons, which could lead to a formal government response. With over 300,000 signatures, the petition qualifies for the next step after the June 20 closing date as long as the validity of the signatures can be proven.

Musk was born in South Africa before moving to Canada. His mother Maye Musk was born in Saskatchewan. Musk moved to the U.S. later and received citizenship in America in 2002.

A CNN report questions if the petition can actually lead to Musk's citizenship being revoked.

"Canada does not revoke citizenship that is lawfully obtained," a source told CNN.

While Musk may not have his Canadian citizenship removed, the attention the petition has brought could have a negative impact on Tesla Inc TSLA in the country.

Musk replied to someone who posted about the petition with "Canada is not a real country." Musk later deleted the post.

Parts of Canada have threatened to place tariffs on Tesla vehicles to retaliate against Trump's tariffs on the country. With Musk a close ally of Trump, Tesla could find itself in a trade war between the U.S. and Canada and see the price of Tesla vehicles rise substantially for Canadian residents, potentially hurting market share in the region.

Musk's recent political activity has led to lower brand value rankings for Tesla and lower sales in California and several countries to start the 2025 year.

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock