Comcast's Bearish Setup: Death Cross Threatens As Earnings Approach

Comcast Corp. CMCSA is on the verge of flashing a technical warning sign that traders and investors can't ignore. The stock is about to form a Death Cross, a bearish signal that occurs when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

With fourth quarter earnings just around the corner, the setup is raising alarms about what's next for the cable and media giant.

Comcast Stock: Bearish Momentum Gains Strength

Comcast stock has had a rough year, down 15.73% over the past 12 months and 7.01% in the last six months.

Comcast stock is trading below its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a clear sign that momentum is skewing to the downside. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator is also a negative 0.98, reinforcing the bearish outlook.

While the eight-day simple moving average ($36.59) suggests short-term buying pressure, the broader trend remains weak. The stock is hovering at $36.97, far below its 200-day moving average of $39.83, indicating that long-term sentiment remains firmly negative.

Earnings Wildcard: Can Q4 Change The Trend?

Comcast is set to report fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 30 before the market opens, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.86 on revenue of $31.64 billion, per Benzinga Pro data. While strong results could offer a temporary reprieve, technical traders will be watching closely to see if Comcast stock can reverse its bearish trajectory.

With Comcast stock teetering on a Death Cross, investors should brace for potential volatility. If earnings disappoint, the bearish setup could accelerate selling pressure, making a deeper slide more likely.

