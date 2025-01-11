Wildfires Destroy Celebrity Homes in Pacific Palisades, Paris Hilton Says 'The Heartbreak Is Truly Indescribable'

Several high-profile celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, and Billy Crystal, have lost their homes to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

What Happened: The wildfires, which started on Tuesday, have been wreaking havoc in the Pacific Palisades area, a region known for its expensive real estate.

As per the report by Business Insider, the fire spread west towards the Malibu stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, leading to the city of Malibu issuing an evacuation warning on Wednesday. By Thursday, the fire had spread across 27 square miles.

Ventimiglia, known for his roles in “This is Us” and “Heroes,” watched his Malibu home burn via security cameras. He described the experience as “heavy” and heart-wrenching in an interview with CBS.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia tells CBS News' @TonyDokoupil he helplessly watched his home burn to the ground through security cameras. The 47-year-old father-to-be returned to his property to see what was left. pic.twitter.com/jidcR5ZAsY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2025

Other celebrities, including Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung, and Mel Gibson, also confirmed that their homes had been destroyed. Gibson learned about the fires while recording a podcast episode in Texas.

“I was doing the [Joe] Rogan podcast, and kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there. But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there,” Gibson said.

“Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff,” he added.

Paris Hilton shared her heartbreak on Instagram, stating that watching her home burn on live TV was an experience no one should have to go through. Despite the loss, she expressed gratitude that her family and pets were safe.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton wrote in an Instagram post. “This home was where we built so many precious memories.”

Actors John Goodman, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins also reportedly lost their homes to the fires.

Why It Matters: The wildfires, fueled by the Santa Ana winds and the ongoing drought in Southern California, have been growing increasingly severe over the past few decades.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, have identified the human-caused climate crisis as a major factor in the state’s increase in wildfires over the last 25 years.

This incident underscores the urgent need for effective climate change mitigation strategies.

