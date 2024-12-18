Nvidia Partner TuSimple Rebrands As CreateAI Shifts Focus From Autonomous Driving To AI-Powered Gaming And Content

Autonomous driving technology company TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSPH has rebranded as CreateAI, marking its strategic shift toward gaming and animation powered by artificial intelligence. The company, which has partnered with Nvidia Corp. NVDA for self-driving technology, announced the transformation on Wednesday.

CreateAI unveiled “Ruyi,” an open-source AI model for digital content creation, building on its autonomous driving expertise. The company is developing a major role-playing game based on Louis Cha‘s martial arts novels and an adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” in collaboration with “Macross” creator Shōji Kawamori.

“Our integrated approach at the intersection of generative AI and digital entertainment creation is a differentiating factor,” said CEO Cheng Lu.

The San Diego-based company maintains offices in China and Japan, with its focus on gaming and animation markets.

