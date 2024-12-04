Eminem Wasn't Sure If He Could Afford A Rolex Despite His Success — How The Rap Legend's Thrifty Habits Helped Him Build A $250M Empire Spanning Real Estate And NFTs

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, once openly admitted to being cautious with money, a habit that might have played a key role in building his $250 million empire.

What Happened: In a 2011 interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Eminem revealed his surprisingly thrifty mindset despite his immense success.

When Cooper asked if he enjoyed spending money, the rapper replied, "Not particularly." Cooper then shared a story about Eminem calling his manager to ask if he could afford a Rolex watch.

Recalling the moment, Eminem said, "Yeah, I think it was a Rolex. And I asked him, could I afford it? They make fun of me for it, but I'm for real. This whole money thing was brand new to me."

While Cooper teased him for being a hip-hop artist who avoids flashy spending, Eminem defended his practicality. "I bought the Rolex; it's not a cheap watch. I still have it. I don't wear it because I don't want to scratch it," he said.

Instead, Eminem revealed he wears a G-Shock watch, manufactured by Casio Computer CSIOY, valued at around $100, as a practical and durable alternative to luxury brands.

Why It Matters: Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Eminem faced financial struggles that shaped his cautious approach to money.

However, today, the "Lose Yourself" rapper has a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has built a diverse portfolio that extends far beyond music.

Eminem has made over $107.5 million in digital sales, with streaming revenue alone adding between $11 million and $20 million, reported Money Made, citing the Recording Industry Association of America.

His record label, Shady Records, and highly successful tours, including a $36.4 million-grossing tour with Rihanna, have further bolstered his wealth.

Beyond music, Eminem has expanded into acting, with his 2002 biopic "8 Mile" grossing $243 million worldwide and earning him an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

He's also ventured into brand endorsements, partnering with companies like Nike and Carhartt, and made strategic investments in stocks, startups, and NFTs.

