Warren Buffett Vs. Eminem: Benzinga Readers Pick Between Billionaire Or 'Rap God' For 2024 Election Influence

Rapper Eminem is among the celebrities who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.

Benzinga recently asked its readers how influential Eminem's endorsement was and how it compares to billionaire Warren Buffett.



What Happened: Eminem has been critical of Donald Trump in the past and has spoken out about the followers of the former president.

So, it shouldn't have been a huge surprise for Eminem to publicly endorse Harris over Trump.

The rapper recently appeared at a Detroit, Michigan, rally speaking ahead of former President Barack Obama in the key swing state.

"Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," Eminem said. "And I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everyone to go out and vote, please."

Eminem also said "people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions" or be worried about retribution for who they vote for or publicly support.

"I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

The rapper took the stage ahead of Obama, who came out to the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself."

"Do you think rapper Eminem's endorsement of Kamala Harris will boost her chance of winning Michigan?" Benzinga recently asked.

The results were:

Yes: 31%

No: 69%

The poll found the majority didn't think Eminem's endorsement would help Harris' chances of winning the state of Michigan.

Benzinga also asked readers about Buffett and his potential support of a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

"If Warren Buffett endorsed a political candidate, would it impact your decision to vote for them?" Benzinga asked.

The poll found the following results:

Yes: 32%

No: 69%

The poll had a similar result as Eminem with 69% of people saying Buffett's potential endorsement wouldn't impact their decision and likely wouldn't help a candidate in the election race.

Why It's Important: While Eminem has publicly endorsed Harris and attended at least one campaign rally, Buffett is sitting out this election.

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK CEO recently said he was worried about impersonators on social media using his name and likeness to endorse political candidates.

Buffett's company issued a statement warning people against the potential scams.

“In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates. Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates," the statement read.

While other billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban are backing Trump and Harris, respectively, Buffett is not endorsing either candidate.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Oct. 23 through Oct. 24, 2024, and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 124 adults.

