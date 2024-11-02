Batman Fan? You Can Now Score A Full Size Batmobile Replica For An Eye-Watering Price Of $3M

Wayne Enterprises Experience has 10 full-scale replicas of the famous Batmobile from The Dark Knight trilogy up for sale, each priced at nearly $3 million dollars.

What Happened: These Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros Discovery and interested individuals can fill up a form on the Wayne Enterprises website to be considered for allocation, it said. Deliveries will be made 15 months from the time of deposit.

Wayne Enterprises Experience did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on whether the vehicles are street-legal.

Features: The $3 million vehicle is painted black and has imitation gun turrets as in the movies. It has a 6.2L LS3 525 HP Engine and weighs about 5,511 pounds.

The body is made of Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal fiberglass and interiors have a 2-seat configuration. The vehicle will be available as a left-hand drive only.

Why It Matters: Wayne Enterprises is a luxury company providing products inspired by the world of the fictional billionaire Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

It was formed through a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and PR firm Relevance International.

Wayne Enterprises Experience works with other luxury brands to create collectibles such as highly exclusive versions of the Battista hyper GT and B95 hyper Barchetta inspired by the Batman series.

Photo courtesy: Warner Bros Discovery