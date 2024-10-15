Jay-Z, Praised by Warren Buffett as 'The Guy to Learn From,' Once Said He Wasn't Taught Emotional Intelligence, But How To Survive — The Rap Legend's Growth Has Made Him Not Just A Better Person, But Also Worth $2.5B Today

Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, once praised by legendary investor Warren Buffett as “the guy to learn from,” has come a long way from his Brooklyn roots.

The hip-hop mogul’s journey from survival mode to embracing emotional intelligence offers valuable insights into his personal and professional growth.

What Happened: In a 2022 conversation with comedian Kevin Hart, Jay-Z opened up about his personal growth and the importance of emotional intelligence.

The rapper, who became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, admitted that growing up in the projects taught him survival skills but not emotional intelligence.

“I’ve been taught everything but emotional intelligence,” Jay-Z said, adding, “As a young man growing up in the projects, you’re taught to survive.”

However, he also spoke about how learning to see things from other people’s perspectives has helped him grow.

This growth mindset has not only improved his personal life but also contributed to his professional success.

See Also: Jay-Z Wouldn’t Lend His Cousin $4800 For A Business Venture — Even Though He’s Worth $2 Billion: ‘You Gotta Explain To Him Life Isn’t Like That. Money Isn’t Free, And No One’s Giving Out Opportunities.’

Why It's Important: Since 2019, Jay-Z has more than doubled his fortune, with Forbes estimating his current net worth at $2.5 billion.

The rapper's wealth stems from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac brands, while his holdings span from venture capital funds to his entertainment company Roc Nation.

Over the years, Jay-Z has made several high-profile business moves.

This includes selling a 50% stake in his champagne brand Armand de Brignac also known as Ace of Spades to French luxury giant LVMH in 2021.

In February last year, he offloaded a majority stake in his cognac brand D’Usse to Bacardi.

Beyond these ventures, his diverse portfolio also includes a valuable fine art collection, his extensive music catalog, and investments in major companies such as Block and Uber.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.