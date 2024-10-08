Trump's Old Frenemies, Stormy Daniels And Michael Cohen, Go Global With 2024 Election Night Coverage In US, UK

Media companies are bringing in key figures to help with viewership on the night of the 2024 presidential election.

Two key figures from a hush money trial against former President Donald Trump will be featured in coverage on election night.

What Happened: Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen are among the key election night featured guests lined up for a media partnership between U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and U.S. media company CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

Due to the significance of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and worldwide interest, Channel 4 is devoting eight hours of live programming to the event and utilizing a pact with CNN to help with a lineup of guests.

Channel 4's live programming is set to be hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis from Washington D.C., according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

To help with its "groundbreaking" coverage of the U.S. presidential election, Channel 4 will feature guest stars that include Daniels, Cohen, Caitlyn Jenner, Boris Johnson and Brian Cox.

Channel 4's special is tentatively titled "America Decides: U.S. Election Results." It will air from 10:15 p.m. UK time until early morning.

Why It's Important: This marks Channel 4's first overnight coverage of the U.S. election in 32 years, according to the report.

While Channel 4 is publicly owned and relies on advertising, the partnership and guest lineups could put CNN on the radar as seeing potential viewership strength in its U.S. coverage.

"Channel 4's first-ever partnership with CNN will enable the sharing of guests, reporters, graphics and data across the night," Channel 4 said.

While CNN has not announced its full line-up of election night guests, it's quite possible that Daniels, Cohen and other named parties above will be part of it. The sharing of guests between CNN and Channel 4 could help both media companies throughout the day of coverage. CNN will be one of many U.S. companies covering the election outcomes live.

With their past connections to Trump, Daniels and Cohen could offer a deeper insight into the personal implications for the former president, whether he wins or loses the election.

Both Daniels and Cohen testified against the former president in the hush money trial, where he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Photo: Shutterstock