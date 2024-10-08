Mark Cuban 'Couldn't Sing Worth A Damn,' But He Played Guitar In A Band: 'Our Parents Couldn't Stand It'

Mark Cuban is best known for his roles as a billionaire entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

But long before these titles, Cuban had a brief stint in the world of music. As a young boy, he tried his hand at playing in a band called The Not So Human Beings.

In an appearance on the "Life in Seven Songs" podcast, Cuban recalled his early band and even played some audio recordings he found.

"I was in a band for about 15 minutes, and it was me and my buddies. And we called ourselves The Not So Human Beings," Cuban recalled. "We were 12 years old and we couldn’t sing worth a damn right. But I tried to teach myself guitar and I took piano lessons for about six months so I can read sheet music."

The band was far from a professional endeavor.

"It was just covers. We didn’t play anywhere except our basement. And that was a locked door basement because our parents couldn’t stand it," he said. Even with the humble beginnings, there's a certain nostalgia in his voice when he talks about those days.

As Cuban reminisces, he gives listeners a glimpse into his youthful ambitions and relentless drive, even when his pursuits were as simple as learning to play guitar.

Cuban's short-lived band may not have catapulted him to rock star fame, but it's clear that his inclination to try new things—even when the odds were stacked against him—started at a young age. While The Not So Human Beings may have been just a basement band, the drive that fueled their formation is the same drive that later propelled Cuban to success in the world of business.

On the podcast, Cuban also highlights the songs he uses to describe the soundtrack of his life, with songs picked to describe his early years, time on Shark Tank and time owning the Dallas Mavericks.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.