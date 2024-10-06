Mark Cuban Put His Wife Through This Fast Food Test Before Their Wedding

In a unique display of love, billionaire Mark Cuban subjected his wife, Tiffany Stewart, to an unconventional fast food test before they got married.

What Happened: The “Shark Tank” star disclosed that he once challenged Stewart to consume a greasy slider from White Castle before they tied the knot. This revelation was made on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast post.

Cuban explained the test was straightforward: “We're going to White Castle, and if you really love me, you'll eat a White Castle burger!” Stewart successfully passed the test, he confirmed.

Why It Matters: When Cuban was contemplating marriage with Stewart, he had already achieved billionaire status for at least three years.

The duo first crossed paths in 1997 at a Dallas gym and exchanged vows five years later in a Barbados ceremony in 2002, according to People.

The couple has three children: daughters Alexis and Alyssa, and son Jake. Cuban, with a current net worth of $5.7 billion, has previously shared his views on parenting, stressing the significance of his children earning their own way and avoiding a sense of entitlement.

