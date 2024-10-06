Mark Cuban Put His Wife Through This Fast Food Test Before Their Wedding

In a unique display of love, billionaire Mark Cuban subjected his wife, Tiffany Stewart, to an unconventional fast food test before they got married.
What Happened: The “Shark Tank” star disclosed that he once challenged Stewart to consume a greasy slider from White Castle before they tied the knot. This revelation was made on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast post.
Cuban explained the test was straightforward: “We're going to White Castle, and if you really love me, you'll eat a White Castle burger!” Stewart successfully passed the test, he confirmed.
Also Read: Mark Cuban Drunkenly Bought A $125,000 Lifetime Flight Pass And Turned It Into A Profitable Investment
Why It Matters: When Cuban was contemplating marriage with Stewart, he had already achieved billionaire status for at least three years.
The duo first crossed paths in 1997 at a Dallas gym and exchanged vows five years later in a Barbados ceremony in 2002, according to People.
The couple has three children: daughters Alexis and Alyssa, and son Jake. Cuban, with a current net worth of $5.7 billion, has previously shared his views on parenting, stressing the significance of his children earning their own way and avoiding a sense of entitlement.
Read Next
Here's How Mark Cuban Made 91% Of His Employees Millionaires
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image: Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.