De Niro Draws Parallels to 'Megalopolis' Movie And Why 2024 Election Is So Important To Defeat Trump: 'Everybody Has To Get Out There And Vote'

Movie actor Robert De Niro spoke out against former President Donald Trump at a recent film premiere, continuing his criticism of Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: While most attention of the "Megalopolis" was on director Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed film, actor De Niro couldn't help but draw parallels from the film's content and the current state of politics.

The film hits on themes like the decline of civilizations and the rise of dictators, as reported by Deadline.

"I see the things in Francis' film about that, the parallels and so on. To me it's not over ‘till it's over and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans – those Republicans, they're not real Republicans – and beat Trump," De Niro said.

De Niro said the movie shows that we can't have certain "types of people" in leadership roles.

"Everybody has to get out there and vote."

During the Q&A session before the film screening at the AMC Lincoln Square Imax in New York, De Niro offered a comparison to Trump in the film industry.

"Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film. It'll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything. He cannot hold anything together … He wants to destroy the country. And he could not do this movie. He could not do anything that has a structure."

Coppola told the audience that he cast certain actors who "are voting another way" on purpose in the film. Coppola said it's important to note that people can disagree on a film.

Why It's Important: De Niro has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump in recent years. The actor appeared outside the New York courtroom during Trump's hush money trial where he clashed with Trump supporters.

"Megalopolis" opens in theaters on Sept. 27 and is being distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment LGFLGF in the United States.

Photo Courtesy:Tinseltown On Shutterstock.com

