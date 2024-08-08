Disney CEO Bob Iger Unveils Upcoming Film Slate, Including 'Moana 2' And New 'Avengers' Movie: 'There's A Reason To Be Bullish'

Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Bob Iger shared the company’s highly anticipated film lineup for the next two years. The slate includes sequels, live-action adaptations, and new Marvel Cinematic Universe entries.

What Happened: During Disney’s third-quarter 2024 earnings call, Iger revealed a list of upcoming movies. The lineup features sequels to popular franchises, live-action adaptations of classic animations, and new entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Key titles include “Moana 2,” a sequel to the successful 2016 film, and a new Avengers movie, which typically serves as a tentpole for Marvel’s movie phases.

Iger listed several high-profile titles, stating, “We have Moana, Mufasa, Captain America, Snow White, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, Zootopia, Avatar, Avengers, Mandalorian, and Toy Story, just to name a few.”

Iger expressed confidence that this robust content pipeline will not only drive box office revenues but also significantly enhance the value of Disney’s global streaming offerings.

“When you think about not only the potential of those in box office but the potential of those to drive global streaming value, I think there’s a reason to be bullish about where we’re headed,” Iger commented.

See Also: Matt Gaetz Who Proposed Bill To Collect Federal Income Taxes In Bitcoin Now Wants Blinken To Downgrade US Travel Advisory To El Salvador

Why It Matters: Disney’s confidence in its upcoming film slate comes amid a backdrop of mixed financial results and strategic shifts.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Disney reported a 4% year-over-year revenue increase to $23.16 billion, slightly surpassing analyst estimates. However, concerns over a potential $5 billion additional payment for its Hulu stake caused shares to initially surge and then plummet.

Additionally, Disney’s streaming business turned profitable, with strong revenue from ESPN boosting overall financial performance.

Moreover, Iger’s succession plans have been a topic of interest, with the CEO assuring a smooth transition despite remaining tight-lipped about his successor.

Price Action: Walt Disney stock closed at $85.96 on Wednesday, declining by 4.46% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock fell 0.65%. Year to date, Walt Disney’s stock has decreased by 5.24%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock