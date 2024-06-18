Nathy Peluso Announces 'GRASA' Tour For The US And Europe: Tickets And Dates

Loading... Loading...

Argentine singer, songwriter, performer and provocateur Nathy Peluso has announced her highly anticipated "GRASA" tour, marking her first-ever U.S. run and dates across Europe. This exciting news comes in the wake of her acclaimed album "GRASA," released via 5020 Records / Sony Music Spain. Fans can look forward to experiencing Peluso's dynamic performances live, with tickets available now at www.nathypeluso.com.

"This tour is all about embracing who we are and celebrating it with every beat,” Nathy shared exclusively with NYLON. “It’s going to be raw, powerful, and full of energy. I can't wait to share these unforgettable moments with all of you!"

The "GRASA" album features 16 tracks, each accompanied by video vignettes conceptualized by Nathy, directed by Agustín Puente, and produced by The Movement by Landia. The standout single “TODO ROTO” featuring CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso has quickly emerged as a fan favorite, trending worldwide on TikTok. This track invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery, challenging them to confront their fears and embrace their true selves.

The album reveals a more mature and emboldened Nathy, who asserts her unique capabilities as a songwriter and performer. Seamlessly navigating rap, ballads, and tropical genres, she offers a more intimate and personal side in her lyrics, unafraid to open up about the growing pains and creative crises that come with fame and success.

In Spanish, "GRASA" evokes many different meanings and cultural subtexts. In Argentina, the word can mean “tacky,” “tasteless,” or “vulgar.” But Nathy, like her music, doesn’t limit herself to one definition. She proudly flaunts her body, which doesn't fit heteronormative expectations, and reveres simple pleasures like a slice of pizza or pasta on her social media feeds. Nathy wants to reclaim the word and make it part of her universe: “For me, it’s a state of mind, a lifestyle,” she says.

Nathy co-produced and co-wrote the 16 tracks on the album. Most tracks are the result of a close collaboration with Venezuelan musician and producer Manuel Lara, who serves as executive producer with Nathy. "GRASA" draws visual and stylistic inspiration from a diverse array of references, including the cinematic grandeur of mafia lore, 1970s NYC salsa, and contemporary icons like Kendrick Lamar. Grounded in a contemporary sound, the album feels like the soundtrack of Nathy’s current moment as she pushes boundaries and defies expectations in her craft.

A notable track, "La Presa," is a salsa song in the classic vein of Hector Lavoe or Rubén Blades. Collaborating with Venezuelan songwriter-producers Servando Primera and Yasmil Morrufo, the song features backup vocals by Jerry Rivas, Luisito Carrión, and members of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. Nathy masterfully delivers a salsa song from a woman’s point of view, imbuing what could be a mere romantic trope with satire and dark humor.

Another standout is “Manhattan,” featuring Argentine trap artist Duki, where Nathy rises above her haters with raw honesty. Similarly, “Envidia,” preceded by an intro from C. Tangana, offers a theatrical, even humorous take on societal toxicity. “Humor is what keeps me alive, I swear,” says Nathy about having the last laugh. “God will always give you an opportunity, but it’s up to you whether you take advantage of it or whether you waste your energy worrying about other people's business.”

In an industry often characterized by superficiality, Nathy's authenticity shines through, reminding us that you can be an ambitious, powerful woman while also showing vulnerability and being open about life's challenges.

Reflecting on her journey, Nathy's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album 'Calambre' catapulted her to fame, winning “Best Alternative Album” at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs. Her signature zeal and grueling work ethic, however, came at a personal cost. The pressures of the industry and a series of romantic heartbreaks left her emotionally unfulfilled. “I was like a robot telling myself, ‘I’m a gladiator’. But I had to relearn how to enjoy simple things in life that were not work,” she admits.

With "GRASA," Nathy Peluso continues to push boundaries, defy expectations, and inspire fans worldwide with her raw authenticity and unyielding spirit. The "GRASA" tour promises to be an unforgettable celebration of identity, music, and the power of being unapologetically oneself.

Nathy Peluso Tour Dates: USA And Europe

2/9/25 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

2/11/25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2/13/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

2/15/25 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

2/16/25 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

2/19/25 - London, UK - Roundhouse

3/5/25 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

3/7/25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/8/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

3/12/25 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

3/15/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The NoVo

