Mark Cuban Applauds 10-Year-Old Entrepreneur's Innovative Business Plan: 'What A Great Idea'

Entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban recently praised a business idea proposed by a 10-year-old.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his admiration for a business plan detailed by a young entrepreneur’s father. The plan involved a service where, for $100 per year, the kid would take care of customers’ trash twice a week.

Cuban’s said, “🔥🔥🔥 what a great idea”, showed his approval of the innovative concept.

Startup founder Bill Smith explained his 10-year-old’s idea in detail in the post, which garnered Cuban’s reaction.

In the post, he shared a personal anecdote about guiding his son through a sales endeavor. Smith’s son initially feels disheartened after knocking on 40 doors and only securing one customer, falling short of his goal of three.

However, Smith encourages his son not to give up and asks when he plans to follow up. Despite his confusion about the concept, he diligently follows up with everyone, even those who initially expressed uncertainty.

His persistence pays off, as he gains five more customers, bringing his total to 13, with many coming from referrals.

Smith said, “Most people only ask once. They give up too early. Don't forget how powerful just following up is.”

This isn’t the first time Cuban has shown his support for young entrepreneurs. Known for his early entrepreneurial ventures, including selling garbage bags door-to-door at age 12, Cuban often shares business advice and encourages entrepreneurial spirit.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s endorsement of the business plan is significant given his successful track record in business and investment.

Cuban’s business advice is highly valued. His belief in the importance of sales and perseverance in entrepreneurship is well-documented. His recent tweet further emphasizes his belief in the power of innovative ideas and the potential of young entrepreneurs.

Cuban shared his strategy for success, stating that with just a phone and $500, he could rebuild his fortune. This latest endorsement of a young entrepreneur’s business plan aligns with his belief in the potential of simple, yet innovative ideas.

Photo by Joe Seer on Shutterstock

