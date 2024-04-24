Bluey Dominates Ratings For Disney+: Kids, Parents Hoping Hit Show Not Over

Loading... Loading...

If you're the parent of a child under 12 and have streaming platform Disney+, there's a good chance you've watched Australian animated hit “Bluey.“

The show is turning in big numbers for Walt Disney Co DIS, but the company also hinted at the show ending or having less content going forward.

What Happened: Streaming platform Disney+, part of the Walt Disney Company, has one of the largest content libraries of family-based content, which is a draw to getting adults with children to subscribe to the platform.

Among the hit shows on Disney+ is the Australian show "Bluey," with Disney having the rights in the U.S. The show has drawn praise from kids and from parents, thanks to its relatable storylines.

On April 14, Disney+ aired the episode "The Sign" from the third season of the show. At 28 minutes, the episode was around three times longer than most episodes.

The episode had 10.4 million views globally in its first week on Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This ranked as the most-watched episode in the show's history and had the biggest viewership for a Disney Junior show on Disney+.

This episode and its predecessor "Ghostbasket" left fans asking questions about the future as the Heeler family featured on "Bluey" dealt with a potential sale of their home and a move to another city.

Fans were treated to a surprise with the season 3 finale episode appropriately titled, "Surprise."

The episode included a flash forward to main character Bluey as an adult and with a child — leaving more questions about if the show is ending, as many voiced on social media that it felt more like a series finale than a season finale.

What's Next: Show creator Joe Brumm told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that the BBC, which originally commissioned the show alongside Australia's ABC, to not talk about the kids' voices or the future of the show.

Brumm has also said he's taking a break after the third season, which added to the speculation about the show's future.

A producer of "Bluey" recently confirmed to BBC that the show will return in the future. Another producer also said it would be a "dream" to make a movie based on Bluey and her family in the future.



"Bluey" debuted on the streaming platform in 2020, becoming one of the most-watched shows in the U.S. on streaming platforms. Data from Nielsen showed the series had an average of 1.19 billion minutes viewed per week across a three-season library of 150 episodes.

The children's show is the most streamed show in the U.S. in 2024 based on viewing time tracked by Nielsen. The show ranked second in 2023 and sixth in 2022.

The show has been a huge hit for Disney and a gap between seasons or an end to the show could eliminate one of the key pieces of content.

In a highly competitive streaming market, platforms need shows like "Bluey" that aren't available other places and are must-watch content for at least one age demographic.

With its appeal to kids and parents alike, "Bluey" hits multiple demographics.

