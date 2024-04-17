5 Lesser-Known Tricks Of Your iPhone Calculator

Loading... Loading...

Think you know everything about your iPhone’s calculator? Think again! Beyond basic arithmetic, this app harbors some hidden tricks that can make your life easier. Whether you’re a math genius or just someone trying to calculate the tip at dinner, knowing these features will definitely come in handy. Let's dive into the lesser-known functionalities of the iPhone's calculator app that are just waiting to be discovered.

1. Swipe to Delete

iPhone calculator allows you to swipe-to-delete, Image Generated Via Dall-E 3

Ever punched in the wrong number and thought you had to start all over again? Here's a game changer: simply swipe right or left on the calculator display to erase the last digit you entered. This swipe-to-delete gesture is perfect for quick corrections, saving you from the frustration of starting your calculation from scratch.

2. Scientific Mode

Tilting your iPhone into landscape mode enables the scientific mode on the calculator, Image Generated Via Dall-E 3

Need more than the basic functions? Flip your iPhone to landscape mode, and voila! Your calculator transforms into a scientific calculator. This mode unlocks additional functions like square roots, trigonometric functions, and logarithms, essential for students or professionals dealing with comprehensive calculations.

3. Copy/Paste Numbers

You can seamlessly copy calculator results right from the app, Image Generated Via Dall-E 3

Integration with other apps is seamless with the calculator. Did you know you can copy and paste numbers to and from the calculator? Just tap and hold on the number display area to bring up the copy/paste menu. This is incredibly useful when you're juggling with numbers across different apps or need to save results for later reference.

4. Calculate with Negative Numbers

Did you know that just tapping +/- button can make a number negative before calculation, Image Generated Via Dall-E 3

Calculating with negative numbers is not as straightforward on many simple calculators, but not on the iPhone! Tap the ‘+/-‘ button before entering a number to make it negative. This feature is handy when dealing with expenses or adjusting measurements that require precision.

5. Quick Calculations with 3D Touch

iPhones with 3DTouch allow you to copy last result right from the calculator icon, Image Generated Via Dall-E 3

If you have an iPhone with 3D Touch, you can use it to perform quick calculations right from your home screen. Press hard on the calculator icon to open the quick actions menu, and select “Copy Last Result” to grab the most recent calculation result without even opening the app. A real time-saver!

Armed with these tips, you're ready to unlock the full potential of your iPhone calculator. Go ahead, impress your friends with these clever hacks that make number crunching a breeze!

