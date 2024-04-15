Ready To Tip Your Favorite Game Developers? Former Blizzard President Says You Should

Loading... Loading...

Former Microsoft Corp. MSFT Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has an interesting idea: he suggested adding a tipping feature to video games.

This feature would allow players to give extra money, maybe $10 or $20, directly to the developers of games they really love, IGN reported.

“When I beat a game, there are some that just leave me in awe of how amazing the experience was,” Ybarra tweeted. “At the end of the game, I’ve often thought “I wish I could give these folks another $10 or $20 because it was worth more than my initial $70 and they didn’t try to nickel and dime me every second.”

He mentioned several games that made him feel this way, including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring.

People have different opinions about Ybarra’s suggestion. Some like the idea because they want to support developers directly.

Among the supporters is Paul Kilduff-Taylor from Mode 7 Games, who thinks it could be great for developers. He compares it to platforms like Bandcamp, where optional payments are common and helpful.

Others aren’t so sure, saying players already pay a lot for games and that extra money might not even go to the developers. They worry that platforms like Steam or PlayStation Store might take a cut from these tips.

For instance, one user commented: “Or… wait… you could share more of the profit with the devs instead of asking more from the consumer.”

Ybarra knows not everyone will like the idea, but he believes it’s different from other situations when tipping feels forced.

“I know most will dislike this idea. BTW, I realize we are tired of ‘tipping' in everything else — but I view this different from a pressure-to-tip type scenario many face and give feedback on,” he added.

This idea comes at a tough time for the video game industry, with layoffs and studio closures happening. It’s part of a larger conversation about how to better support developers, including talk of unionization.

