Bill Maher Expands Podcast Network, Welcomes Former ESPN Anchor Sage Steele As Host

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher is expanding his podcast network to include a show hosted by former ESPN anchor Sage Steele.

What Happened: The new show, which is part of Maher’s podcast operation, will be hosted by Steele, who was previously an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

"Thrilled to have Sage Steele debuting on our new ClubRandom network – go get ‘em!" said Maher, welcoming Steele to his podcast network.

In 2021, Steele was temporarily removed from the air after making comments on a non-ESPN podcast that criticized the network’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

She later settled a lawsuit with ESPN and left the network, citing her desire to "exercise my First Amendment rights more freely."

Club Random Productions, Maher’s new network, will also feature shows from Billy Corgan, the frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, and Fred Durst, the lead singer of Limp Bizkit, reported The Verge.

The network will also collaborate with former basketball star Kevin Garnett on his show KG Certified.

Why It Matters: Steele’s addition to Maher’s podcast network comes after a tumultuous period for the former ESPN host.

In 2022, Steele filed a lawsuit against ESPN and Disney for breach of contract and violating her free speech rights. This followed remarks she made during a podcast interview that raised criticism in the press and on social media.

Steele was subsequently removed from her on-air duties and forced to issue an apology for her remarks. She later departed ESPN after settling the lawsuit.

Steele’s partnership with Maher’s podcast network marks a new chapter for the veteran sportscaster who expressed her newfound freedom of expression.

