Nicolas Cage Has Bad News For 'National Treasure' Fans: 'If You Want To Find Treasure, Don't Look At Disney'

Media company The Walt Disney Company DIS saw struggles at the box office in 2023 with none of its movies clearing the $1 billion mark in worldwide gross revenue.

While the company still had several hits, changes are coming impacting several existing franchises.

What Happened: Disney CEO Bob Iger recently shared that several projects have been cancelled as part of a studio overhaul.

While Iger didn't name which films and series are being cut or which franchises might be put on hold, there could be a particular one among the casualties.

Actor Nicolas Cage said in a recent interview that there is not going to be a "National Treasure 3" movie, potentially ending the action film franchise.

"You're the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else. No, there is no ‘National Treasure 3’. If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there," Cage told Screen Rant.

Cage did not specify whether this was part of Disney’s recent plans or if the project had been dead for some time.

Why It's Important: Fans of the franchise will likely not be happy with Disney's decision.

Back in 2004, Disney kicked off the film series with “National Treasure.” The movie starred Nicolas Cage as historian Benjamin Franklin Gates, who pulls off a risky stunt by stealing the Declaration of Independence. His goal is to uncover a hidden map on the back of the document to assist him on an adventure.

The film grossed $173.0 million domestically and $347.5 million worldwide.

A 2007 sequel titled "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" grossed $239.3 million domestically and $459.2 million worldwide.

Disney released a series version of the franchise on Disney+ in 2022. The series was cancelled after one season.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, had the perfect response after hearing that Disney had no plans to move forward with “National Treasure.”

"Huge fumble by Disney. National Treasure 3 could have 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and so long as the trailer has Nic Cage say something insane like ‘FDR's wheelchair isn't just a wheelchair, it's a map.' I am there opening night," the user, @benjamingcrew1, tweeted.

