Judge Dismisses Woman's $823K Injury Claim After Photo Shows Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Event

An Irish woman’s $823,000 injury claim was dismissed after a photo of her winning a Christmas tree-throwing competition emerged, contradicting her claims of severe back and neck pain.

Kamila Grabska, 36, from Ennis, Ireland, sued RSA Insurance over injuries sustained in a 2017 car crash, as reported by Business Insider on Monday. She claimed to be unable to work for over five years, carry her children, or perform basic chores due to the pain.

However, the Irish High Court in Limerick was shown a photo of Grabska participating in a Christmas tree-throwing competition in January 2018. She was one of the participants in the local tree-throwing competition, where contestants compete to throw a 5-foot spruce tree the farthest. Grabska even admitted to winning the ladies event.

Days before the competition, Grabska had complained to doctors about constant pains in her spine, back, and neck. The presiding judge, Carmel Stewart, commented on the photo, stating, “I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated.”

Additionally, the court was shown footage of Grabska playing with a Dalmatian in a park for about 90 minutes. Her hearing was dismissed on Thursday.

Image by Jbruiz via Shutterstock

