'Star Trek' And 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in the popular series “Star Trek: Discovery” and Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” has passed away at the age of 49 after a long battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Mitchell’s family announced his passing on Sunday, attributing his death to the debilitating disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, reported The Hill on Sunday. The actor was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and has been candid about his journey with the illness on social media.

Despite the challenges he faced, Mitchell’s family noted his resilience and commitment to living a full and joyful life. He is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt, their two children, and other family members.

As per his family’s wishes, any gifts in his memory should be directed towards ALS research or in support of his children.

Mitchell portrayed various characters in “Star Trek: Discovery” and his role as Carol Danvers‘ father in “Captain Marvel.”

Why It Matters: ALS is a debilitating neurological disease that currently has no cure. In recent years, there has been promising progress in ALS research and treatment, offering hope to patients and their families.

In October 2022, companies like Pasithea Therapeutics, Clene, and Merck & Co. were reportedly working on new therapies and drugs to provide relief for ALS patients.

In January, the EU allocated €6.5 million ($7.39 million) for a study on the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy for ALS patients. This study, known as PsyPal, aims to evaluate the effectiveness of psilocybin therapy in reducing psychological and existential distress in patients with progressive, incurable diseases.

Moreover, companies like NeuroSense Therapeutics have shown promise in ALS treatment. Its drug candidate, PrimeC, has shown promise in a recent phase 2b trial. PrimeC, which consists of specific doses of two FDA-approved drugs, aims to work synergistically on several ALS targets.

