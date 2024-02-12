Mark Cuban Swipes At xAI After Elon Musk Directs DEI Fury At Amazon: 'When Will Grok Be Able To Do Analysis Like This?'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk once again took up cudgels against Corporate America’s diversity inclusion frameworks, this time slamming Amazon‘s “draconian DEI restrictions on content.”

What Happened: Musk shared a video by YouTubers Chris Gore and Alan Ng, who discussed Amazon Studios’ new DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) rules. The video highlighted Amazon’s “Inclusive Storytelling” mission, dubbed “We Power,” which aims to “work consistently” and “delight all segments of our audience” by featuring diverse characters across various demographics.

Gore and Ng argued that such standards could stifle creativity in Hollywood, labeling DEI as “the death of creativity.”

Musk echoed these sentiments on X, stating, “Amazon is also killing creativity with draconian DEI restrictions on content.”

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban responded by saying: “This is obviously the result of an ML [machine learning] analysis to determine which character traits in a script correlate with predicted maximum hours of viewing.”

“When will Grok be able to do analysis like this?” he added, referring to the conversational chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into his social media platform.

Why It Matters: Musk and Cuban have been at odds over American companies’ enforcement of DEI standards and have gotten into quite a few online feuds over the topic.

While Musk considers DEI "extremely anti-Semitic" and "dangerous,” Cuban has argued that these initiatives help companies discover untapped talent.

Musk last week shared what he claimed to be Walt Disney's "General Entertainment Content Inclusion Standards" document from "an anonymous source" on X, revealing detailed diversity criteria for various roles in Disney productions. “It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!” he said, extending his longstanding feud with the Mouse House that extends beyond the subject of DEI.

