Grammys 2024 Witness Epic Returns: Big Names Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, And Billy Joel Steal The Spotlight

The 66th Grammy Awards saw the return of some of the biggest names in the music industry, with legendary artists taking the stage to perform and celebrate their achievements.

Tracy Chapman made a long-awaited return to the Grammy stage by performing her classic hit "Fast Car" in a duet with country star Luke Combs. This marked a significant moment for the Grammys, as Chapman, who had withdrawn from the public eye, made a grand return to the awards stage, captivating the audience with her enduring talent and musical influence.

Joni Mitchell, a legendary figure in the music industry, delivered a poignant performance at the Grammy Awards, where she performed "Both Sides Now" in collaboration with Brandi Carlile, Jacob Collier, Lucius, Blake Mills, Allison Russell, and SistaStrings.

Mitchell's appearance on the Grammy stage was a touching and historic moment, as the 80-year-old artist, who had largely vanished from public view after having an aneurysm nine years ago, made a triumphant return, showcasing her timeless artistry and musical legacy.

Another highlight of the evening was Billy Joel's performance of "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new song in nearly 20 years.

The performance was preceded by a video package explaining the new song's origin story, detailing how co-writer Freddy Wexler's dream of meeting Joel was fulfilled, ultimately leading to an "unlikely" friendship and the collaborative writing of the song.

The performance featured Joel at the piano, accompanied by Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey, who won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album earlier in the evening. Joel's emotional return to the Grammy stage was a significant moment, culminating in a rousing rendition of his 1980 classic, "You May Be Right," to close the event.

Furthermore, Celine Dion, the Canadian pop superstar who announced in 2022 that she has a rare neurological disease that makes it difficult for her to sing, made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards to present the final award of the night, album of the year.

Walking out to “The Power of Love,” Dion looked moved by the standing ovation, saying, “When I say that I’m happy to be here I really mean it from my heart.”

