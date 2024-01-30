Elon Musk's X Platform Lifts Ban On Taylor Swift Searches Following Fake Explicit Image Controversy

Loading... Loading...

X, the social media platform, has re-enabled searches for Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, after previously banning them due to the dissemination of fraudulent explicit images.

What Happened: X reactivated the search function for Swift on Monday evening. The firm had previously halted users from searching for Swift after counterfeit explicit photos of her were circulated on the platform last week, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, pledged the company’s commitment to preventing the spread of such content. “We will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Over the weekend, users who searched for Swift’s name on the platform were faced with an error message. X had described the search ban as a temporary measure taken with an “abundance of caution.”

One of the counterfeit images of Swift, Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2023, was viewed 47 million times before the account was suspended, according to the New York Times.

The White House last Friday described the fake images as “alarming” and emphasized the responsibility of social media companies to halt the spread of such misinformation.

Since purchasing Twitter in 2022, Elon Musk, the billionaire, has faced criticism due to his own contentious posts, causing many advertisers on the platform to reduce spending due to concerns about being associated with harmful content.

Why It Matters: The recent incident involving Taylor Swift is not the first instance of ‘deepfake’ images causing concern. In May, reports surfaced of at least 49 AI chatbot-generated news websites, shedding light on the potential misuse of technology to enhance fraudulent techniques.

The ease and affordability of crafting convincing fake news using AI tools had become alarmingly apparent. The rise of ‘deepfake’ images and the subsequent misuse of AI technology have raised significant questions about the integrity of social media platforms.

The use of ‘deepfake’ technology has not only affected celebrities but also has implications for national security. Last week, fabricated explicit images of public figures and voice alterations of politicians were widely shared, threatening the integrity of the U.S. election cycle.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.