Melania, Not Ozempic, Behind Donald Trump's Weight Loss? Ex-President Reportedly Skips Sundaes, Cake At Mar-A-Lago Buffets

Former President Donald Trump‘s recent weight loss has been attributed to healthier eating habits and the absence of buffet visits at his Mar-a-Lago club, with his wife Melania Trump reportedly playing a key role.

What Happened: A source told Page Six that Trump, aided by Melania, has reportedly lost at least 30 pounds. The source attributes this weight loss to Trump’s improved eating habits and reduced buffet consumption at Mar-a-Lago. Melania is said to have played a significant role in this dietary shift.

“Trump has not been seen scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it,” as per a source quoted in the report.

The report also refers to Trump’s physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who in November 2023, attested to the former president’s “excellent” health and reduced weight. Aronwald credited these changes to an improved diet and regular physical activity alongside Trump’s demanding schedule.

Despite these assertions, some have expressed skepticism, pointing to discrepancies in Trump’s reported weight. In August 2023, his weight was listed as 215 pounds, 25 pounds less than his reported weight when he was booked in April.

While it has been rumored that Trump may be using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, a source dismissed this as “pure speculation.” Another source mentioned Trump’s active lifestyle as a possible factor in his weight loss.

Trump, who allegedly expressed a desire to “lose some weight” after viewing a courtroom sketch of himself, has not responded to these reports.

Why It Matters: Melania’s involvement in Trump’s weight loss is a notable development following her absence from the recent family Christmas picture, which sparked public curiosity. Trump addressed her absence during a New Year’s Eve gathering, citing her presence at her now-late mother, Amalija Knavs‘ hospital as the reason.

In August 2023, Trump's body measurements taken as part of his mugshot procedure amid an indictment left people in splits, with some newsreaders calling his self-reported weight of 215 lbs “a sham.” Trump is known for his love of fried chicken, Big Macs, and Diet Coke.

Photo by Debby Wong on Shutterstock

