Disney Classics Set Free: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tigger Now In Public Domain — But There's A Small Catch

In a landmark shift, Walt Disney Co‘s DIS beloved character, Mickey Mouse, among various other works, will enter the public domain on the first day of the new year. This move comes as copyrights from 1928 expire, paving the way for various potential creative endeavors.

What Happened: A report from The New York Times indicates that starting Jan. 1, 2024, a host of copyrighted works, including the original Mickey Mouse, will transition into the public domain in the United States, following the expiration of their 95-year copyright terms. This change implies that these characters and narratives can be redesigned and reshaped without necessitating permission.

Other characters such as Minnie Mouse and Tigger will also be available for fresh interpretations.

However, this applies only to the original black-and-white renditions of these characters, as Disney is renowned for vigorously safeguarding its copyrights.

Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke Law School, highlighted the significance of this event, stating it is essential for preserving cultural history and inspiring future creativity, as per the report.

This development has sparked excitement among creatives like writers, producers, and directors, who are gearing up to reinvent these characters in their work, with plans for a new slasher film featuring Tigger and Winnie the Pooh, for instance.

The expiration of these copyrights opens up immense potential for novel creative expressions and fresh perspectives on these classics. Therefore, creators, it’s time to get busy!

Why It Matters: The impending transition of Mickey Mouse into the public domain marks a new chapter for Disney, with the potential for remakes and adaptations but also possible legal challenges. This comes nearly a century after the character’s debut.

Disney’s efforts in the ’70s and ’90s led to copyright extensions, keeping Mickey Mouse under Disney’s exclusive rights. The 1928 “Steamboat Willie” version of Mickey Mouse will transition into the public domain at the start of 2024, marking a historic shift.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

