Kansas Governor's Team Urges Her To Tune Into Taylor Swift Playlist Ahead Of NFL Season

Ahead of the kickoff of the National Football League (NFL) season, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (D-Kan.) has been urged by her staff to tune into the music of pop star Taylor Swift, following the singer’s frequent visits to watch the Kansas City Chiefs games.

What Happened: Governor Kelly confirmed that her staff had recommended she listen to Taylor Swift’s music, as reported by The Hill on Wednesday. Swift has been regularly attending the Chiefs’ games, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a key player.

The games are held at the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. However, Kelce reportedly resides in Leawood, Kansas, which is a suburb of Kansas City.

In addition to the recommendation, Governor Kelly’s staff presented her with a personalized CD containing a selection of Swift’s music. The tracks include hits like “Dear John,” “All Too Well,” “King of My Heart,” and “You're On Your Own, Kid.”

The Governor also received a friendship bracelet from a fan of Swift during one of the Chiefs’ matches. These bracelets have gained popularity among Swift’s fanbase and are often exchanged during her ongoing “The Eras Tour.”

Why It Matters: Swift’s growing presence and influence in Kansas come after a banner year for the pop star. She was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, embarked on a global tour, released a tour film, and re-issued two of her previous albums. Swift’s frequent visits to Kansas City Chiefs games and her connection to the state through her boyfriend could potentially boost her influence in the region, making her music and cultural impact a point of interest for the Governor’s office.

