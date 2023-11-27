Red Bull Batalla 2023 Finals: Crowning The Freestyle Champion — What To Know

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The world's hip-hop culture is set for a momentous occasion on Dec. 2, as the Movistar Arena in Bogotá becomes the battleground for the highly anticipated Red Bull Batalla 2023 International Finals.

This event is revered globally as the foremost Spanish-language improvisation competition, where top Spanish-speaking MCs will fiercely vie for the coveted title of International Champion.

Where To Watch: Despite the event being sold out, fervent freestyle aficionados can catch the adrenaline-fueled showdown live through the official platforms of Red Bull Batalla, available on Red Bull TV and YouTube.

Venue And Show Schedule : The illustrious Movistar Arena, a symbolic venue in Bogotá, will play host to the event, promising an evening filled with captivating performances and intense competition.

: The illustrious Movistar Arena, a symbolic venue in Bogotá, will play host to the event, promising an evening filled with captivating performances and intense competition. Distinguished MC Roster : The roster for this year's showdown comprises the crème de la crème, featuring 16 luminaries in the discipline. Participants include reigning three-time international champion Aczino from Mexico, last year's runner-up Gazir from Spain, and Carpediem from Colombia, the three-time National Champion of Colombia in 2023, among other esteemed talents.

: The roster for this year's showdown comprises the crème de la crème, featuring 16 luminaries in the discipline. Participants include reigning three-time international champion Aczino from Mexico, last year's runner-up Gazir from Spain, and Carpediem from Colombia, the three-time National Champion of Colombia in 2023, among other esteemed talents. Event Hosts And DJ: The beats for the International Finals will be orchestrated by the esteemed Mexican beatmaker, DJ Sonicko. Hosting duties will be in the capable hands of Colombian MC Nazo, known for his iconic catchphrase, and Colombian dancer, actress, and host Arci, who enthralled audiences in previous editions.

Here's The Full List Of Contenders

Aczino (Mexico)

Gazir (Spain)

Mecha (Argentina)

Carpediem (Colombia)

Yoiker (Mexico)

Chuty (Spain)

Diego Flores (Ecuador)

Éxodo Lirical (Dominican Republic)

Oner (Venezuela)

Jota (Peru)

Jesse Pungaz (Argentina)

Nitro (Chile)

Spektro (Uruguay)

Abel (Ecuador)

SNK (Costa Rica)

Reverse (Cuba)

Image courtesy: Red Bull Batalla on X.