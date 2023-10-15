Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Bags Over $95M In Opening Weekend, Breaks Box Office Records

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film has had a remarkable opening weekend at the box office, with domestic ticket sales surpassing $95 million, revealed AMC Entertainment.

CNBC reported that the concert film is now the highest-grossing one in domestic release history. While it didn’t reach the initial $100 million benchmark, the film’s debut is considered a massive success.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, shared, “Swift, her fans, and theatrical exhibition should all be celebrating the results.”

The concert film has set new records, exceeding Justin Bieber‘s “Never Say Never” film, which garnered $73 million, and Miley Cyrus‘ “Best of Both Worlds” with a record opening of $31.1 million.

Swift’s Eras Tour film holds the title for the widest-released concert film in history, presenting in over 3,850 domestic locations during its debut. The official figures to be released on Monday will reveal if the film secured the highest opening of October, a title currently held by “The Joker” at $96.2 million.

On Friday, the film raked in $39 million, just below the forecasted range, including $2.8 million from last-minute Thursday night previews. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, emphasized the significance of this box office achievement, irrespective of the ambitious initial predictions.

EntTelligence data shows that 60% of the tickets for the weekend were bought in advance, one of the highest rates the movie data firm has ever seen. The firm also estimated that around 4.8 million people attended the film over the weekend, with an average ticket price of $20.75, and nearly 80% of the audience was female.

While international box office figures were not available on Sunday, the impressive domestic opening raises expectations for the global performance of the film. The film has weekend-only engagements in theaters, making comparisons with other releases challenging. Nevertheless, weekend-to-weekend figures will be comparable.

Dergarabedian stated, “Reports of a spectacular in-theater experience bodes well for the long-term playability of the film and guarantees the film will easily eclipse the $100 million mark in the domestic market.”

