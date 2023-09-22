Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: 'I Threw The Ball In Her Court'

NFL star Travis Kelce has finally commented on the speculation about his relationship with singer Taylor Swift, Music Times reported.

Kelce and Swift were rumored to be dating after their respective breakups. Swift had ended her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and was linked to singer Matty Healy, while Kelce had previously been involved with journalist Kayla Nicole.

In an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, Kelce acknowledged he and Swift have been in contact.

“I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Kelce found the media attention around their speculated relationship “hilarious” and even addressed his brother Jason Kelce’s comments about his personal life which added fuel to the rumor fire.

Jason Kelce had earlier joked on the “WIP Morning Show” that the rumors were 100% true, but later clarified he did not have any insight into his brother’s relationship with the pop singer.

Image Via Shutterstock