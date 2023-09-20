Taylor Swift Once Again Gets Elon Musk's Attention, But Fan Pages Believe He Should Address An Important Issue First

Taylor Swift has once again garnered Elon Musk’s attention on X, formerly Twitter, while fan pages call for his focus on a different issue.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Swift made waves online when she unveiled the back covers and vault track titles for her upcoming album, “1989 (my version),” on X. But the real surprise came when Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who acquired X for $44 billion last year, chimed in with his two cents.

Musk recommended that Swift consider posting music or concert videos directly on the X platform.

It was a not-so-unexpected piece of advice from the man who has left no stone unturned in order to bring the microblogging site’s revenue up, including making some controversial decisions.

Swift’s loyal fan base, however, had a different agenda.

In the comment section filled with reactions, one fan page raised a pertinent point, urging Musk to pay fan pages more fairly for the engagement they bring to the X app.

Meanwhile, others joined the conversation, humorously suggesting that Swift could amass a fortune through ad revenue if she started sharing videos of her performances on X.

Some users also couldn’t help but point out the challenge of getting Swift’s attention since she doesn’t follow anyone on the platform. The American singer-songwriter currently has more than 94.3 million followers on the platform.

Why It’s Important: Previously, in June, Musk’s tweet comparing Swift to the character from “Napoleon Dynamite” caused a swift backlash from her fanbase.

The billionaire had also faced Swiftie uproar earlier in the year when he commented on the “Wildest Dreams” singer’s exceptional “limbic resonance” during a concert.

