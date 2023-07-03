Hollywood Braces For Impact As Writer's Strike Could Expand To Actors: Associated Press

In a potentially historic move, Hollywood actors may soon join screenwriters on the picket line, marking the first two-union strike in the industry in over 60 years, Associated Press reports.

Impending Strike

The contract between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the studios, streaming services, and production companies was set to expire on June 30. However, both parties agreed to extend the current contract and continue negotiations until July 12. Unionized actors have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if no agreement is reached, according to Associated Press.

Strike Concerns

Actors’ concerns mirror those of writers, with issues such as shrinking compensation in the streaming ecosystem and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence. The guilds argue that royalty payments are no longer tied to a film or TV show’s popularity, and inflation is outpacing the scheduled pay increases within their contracts. AP reported that actors are also worried about the increasing burden of self-taped auditions, a cost previously borne by casting and production.

Strike History and Impact

Hollywood actors previously went on strike in 1980. If actors join the ongoing writers’ strike, it could force nearly every show or film not yet shot into a shutdown, delaying forthcoming seasons of television shows and movie releases indefinitely. The combined strikes could also cast doubt on the viability of the Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 2023.

