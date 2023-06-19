Elon Musk's Sister Says People Approach Her To Get Close To The Star Billionaire: I Have Developed A 'Finely-Tuned Bulls**it-ometer'

Tosca Musk, sister of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, opens up about the challenges and misconceptions that come with being part of one of the world’s most famous families in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Life as a Musk: Despite the common assumption of a wealthy upbringing, Tosca clarifies that their mother, Maye Musk, raised the Musk siblings single-handedly under financially strained circumstances. Tosca, Elon, and their brother Kimbal, all started working at a young age, developing a strong work ethic.

Passionflix and Misconceptions: Tosca, the founder of Passionflix, a streaming service dedicated to romantic movies, often faces assumptions that Elon funds her ventures. She emphasizes that while her brother’s support is appreciated, he does not finance her business. ‘Everyone assumes my eldest brother pays for everything, but he does not,” she added.

Tosca also highlights the challenges of being approached by people hoping to get closer to Elon, stating she has developed a “finely-tuned bulls**t-ometer” to handle such situations.

Personal Life and Motherhood: Despite creating content centered around love and relationships, Tosca admits her own love life hasn’t quite measured up. She is a mother to twins, conceived through a sperm donor and IVF, a decision fully supported by her family. She believes in being open with her children about their conception and is prepared for any questions they may have in the future.