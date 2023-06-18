Father's Day Special: Discover The Top 5 States For Working Dads

A new study has revealed the best states to live in as a working dad.

According to a study by WalletHub, the top 10 states are in the Northeast and Midwest, including Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, while states in the South and Southwest, including New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana, rank lower in the overall scores.

WalletHub evaluated the states and Washington, D.C. based on economic and social well-being, work-life balance, childcare and health.

According to WalletHub, here are the top five places for working fathers.

1. Massachusetts

As per the study, Massachusetts is the top-ranked state for working fathers, showcasing exceptional performance across all four categories. The state secured the top position for the work-life balance, second for childcare and health, and third for economic and social well-being.

The study also revealed that Massachusetts boasts the second-lowest rate of children aged 17 and under living in poverty nationwide. Also, the state holds the lowest rate of uninsured men across the country. In contrast, Texas has the poorest rate of uninsured adult men, five times worse than that of Massachusetts.

2. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. was evaluated separately from Maryland and Virginia. The District of Columbia claimed the top position in childcare, earning the highest overall ranking. It secured the fifth spot for economic well-being, second for work-life balance and 10th for health.

It also boasts the highest median income when compared to all states. Its income level is approximately twice as high as that of Hawaii, which occupied the 51st spot. Additionally, Washington, D.C. ranked second only to Massachusetts in terms of the lowest rate of uninsured adult men.

3. Connecticut

Connecticut stood in third place. The state ranked ninth in economic well-being. It also excelled in work-life balance, claiming the eighth spot. Moreover, it ranked fourth in childcare and health, highlighting the state's commitment to providing quality care and well-being for its residents.

4. Minnesota

The study revealed that Minnesota achieved the highest score among all states in economic well-being. It secured third place in childcare and health, while sitting at the 11th spot in work-life balance.

In terms of financial prosperity, Minnesota boasts the third-highest median family income in the country. The state also demonstrates remarkable longevity, with its men having the third-longest life expectancy. Additionally, Minnesota is tied with Rhode Island for having the fifth-lowest rate of uninsured men in the U.S.

5. New Jersey

New Jersey secured the fifth position as one of the top states for working fathers. The state has a strong economic well-being, ranking sixth in this category. It also excels in work-life balance, securing the fourth spot.

However, the state ranked at number 11 in childcare, and ranked 18th in terms of health among men. The study further highlighted New Jersey's impressive financial status, with the state boasting the fourth-highest median family income in the U.S.

Photo: Shutterstock