Want To Get Tickets To The 2024 Masters? Get In Line, Quickly

It's June 1, so if you're thinking it’s time to break out the grill and sandals, you're right.

But it also means that applications are now open for one of the most anticipated events on the sports calendar — the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Often described as the most prestigious golf tournament in the world, the Masters is notorious for its highly sought-after tickets and the lottery system that dictates distribution.

What You Need To Know: From June 1 to June 20, 2023, you have the opportunity to apply for the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets directly from Augusta National.

To apply, create an account on the Masters website. It’s possible to apply for any of the four tournament rounds, as well as the Monday and Tuesday practice rounds. For practice rounds, tickets come in at $100, while tournament round tickets will cost $140 each.



When mid-July rolls around, expect to hear whether you’ve been successful in the lottery. Notifications are sent via email, with a purchasing window from July 20 to August 10 for those selected.

If you’re not among the fortunate few, there’s always the secondary market — though be prepared for high secondary market prices.

How To Apply:

Visit the Masters website and create a free account.

Click on the “Tickets” tab and select “Apply for Tickets.”

Select the days you'd like to attend.

Provide contact and payment information.

Submit application.

Can You Increase The Odds Of Getting In? Yes.

Apply as early as possible. The lottery window is finite, so get your application in quickly.

Apply for multiple days. The more days you enter for application, the better your odds.

Join the Augusta National Golf Club if you can, as members have historically had a higher chance of success in the lottery.

With Masters badges being some of the most coveted in sports, those without insider connections essentially have two choices — brave the secondary market or take your chances with the Masters ticket application process, according to Golf Week.



