Disney+ And Hulu To Soon Tie The Knot: One App To Rule Them All?

The Walt Disney Co. DIS has announced that it will integrate Hulu content into its Disney+ streaming platform by the end of the calendar year.

What Happened: Disney reported second-quarter financial results after the market closed Wednesday, during which CEO Robert Iger said the company would make Hulu content available within Disney+ in the U.S. by the end of this year.

“We will soon begin offering a one-app experience domestically that incorporates our Hulu content via Disney+,” he stated.

See Also: Disney CEO Questions Investment Florida Amid Clash With Ron DeSantis: Does The State Want Us To Invest, Employ, and Pay Taxes – or Not?

He added that the company’s major streaming platforms, including Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, would remain standalone options. However, the upcoming one-app experience may provide more significant opportunities for advertisers and make it easier for consumers to access various content libraries.

“Why have to close out one app and open another one? So it becomes a one-app experience. We also think that it will benefit basically consumption in general, lower churn, be more attractive,” Iger said.

Why It’s Important: Disney’s decision to integrate Hulu content into Disney+ in the U.S. comes on the heels of the company’s announcement of significantly lower losses for its streaming business in the last quarter.

However, in a first for the service, Disney+ lost subscribers domestically, noted The Wall Street Journal.

Iger returned to lead Walt Disney last year after Bob Chapek stepped down from his position. It was reported that Iger and Chapek’s relationship soured, especially after a New York Times story that quoted Iger saying Chapek would need his help during a turbulent time for the entertainment giant.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Trading Strategies For Disney Stock Before And After Q2 Earnings