Apple Inc. AAPL streaming service Apple TV+ won big at the Academy Awards with its heartwarming story of friendship and adventure — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

What Happened: At the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, the Apple Original Film won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

The film, based on the book of the same name by British artist and author Charlie Mackesy, was competing against “My Year of Dicks,” “The Flying Sailor,” “Ice Merchants,” “An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” shines a light on the magic of discovering connection in unexpected places, and we are honored that the Academy has awarded this beautifully moving film tonight,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of worldwide video.

The film follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for a home. It is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The film has already bagged a BAFTA Film Award, four Annie Awards and an NAACP Image Awards nomination.

