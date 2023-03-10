Listen: Latin R&B Sensation Nicki Nicole Drops 'No Voy A Llorar :')'

Argentinian rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Nicole has dropped a new single, “NO voy a llorar :’),” alongside an accompanying music video directed by Lucas Vignale. The song is a personal and mature track that confirms the power of Nicki Nicole's talent. The 22-year-old is seen affirming her inner voice in a bathtub, emerging with full confidence to face whatever the future holds.

Nicki Nicole has had a busy year, headlining her first tour in Mexico and performing at various festivals such as Coachella, This Ain't No Picnic, and Baja Beach. She recently won the iconic Seagull award at the annual Viña del Mar Festival in Chile, and is set to perform at the Isle of Light Music Festival in March, where she was named one of the "stand-out acts" by Remezcla.

In 2022, Nicki Nicole collaborated with various artists across genres, such as Camilo, Eladio Carrión, Christina Aguilera (earning four Latin Grammy nominations), Emilia, and Los Ángeles Azules. Her breakthrough album, Parte De Mí, was debuted in a powerful NPR "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" last fall and has since amassed over 18 million streams. Nicki Nicole has also made appearances on Live on KEXP and Genius "Open Mic."

With over 13.9 million Instagram followers, Nicki Nicole has established herself as a dominating force in music, breaking into the scene with her 2019 track “Wapo Traketero.” Rolling Stone praised her “gritty, darkly hued R&B sound,” while The Guardian highlighted her defying Argentinian rap's macho culture and Vogue noted her challenging gender stereotypes and machismo. Harper’s Bazaar named her a “musical powerhouse in the making.”

Fans of Nicki Nicole can expect to see more of her genre-dexterity on her upcoming album project, which is set to drop in the near future. With her undeniable talent and growing fan base, it's clear that Nicki Nicole is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music.

Foto: Cesar Balcázar