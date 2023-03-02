Vinyl Sales In The UK Surpassed CDs For The First Time Since 1987: What Does This Mean?

In an age where digital streaming services dominate the music industry, it may come as a surprise that vinyl records are experiencing a significant resurgence.

Despite the convenience and accessibility of digital music, many music lovers are turning to vinyl records as their preferred format for experiencing music.

In fact, vinyl sales have been steadily increasing over the past decade, and according to data from the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA), vinyl sales in the U.K. have recently surpassed CD sales for the first time since 1987.

Why Has Vinyl Become So Popular?

In dialogue with PRS For Music, the British music copyright collective, ERA CEO Kim Bayley attributed vinyl’s growing popularity to a number of factors: "Promotions like Record Store Day have introduced whole new generations of buyers to the format as well as re-invigorating love for the format among older audiences."

Vinyl's unique qualities have also contributed to its appeal. "Vinyl is the preferred collector format — fans love the tangibility, collectability, and warm sound of vinyl as well as the artwork," Bayley said.

Mechanical-Copyright Protection Society CEO Paul Clements added that vinyl's recent sales surge comes as no surprise given its unique qualities.

"It is fascinating, but perhaps unsurprising, to see vinyl officially overtake CD sales for the first time since the '80s due to its appeal to new audiences, collectability and warmth of sound that all other formats, including digital, struggle to replicate," he said to PRS For Music.

Like Bayley, Clements also noted vinyl's physicality has helped foster a connection between artists and fans.

"Vinyl products, inclusive of the products' art cover, also provide a tangible connection between the artist and consumer and this connection, fandom and loyalty, cannot be underestimated," he explained.

"After witnessing the significant rise of this nostalgic format over the past few years, we watch closely where this renewed consumer appetite for physical products may go next."

And What About The Artists?

While vinyl can help bands form a deeper connection with their fans and generate additional merchandise sales, manufacturing delays can be a significant hurdle, particularly for independent or underground artists.

“With 15 years of growth behind it, it’s safe to say it’s not a fad and will continue to form an important part of all artist campaigns going forward,” Bailey concluded.

Photo: James Sutton via Unsplash