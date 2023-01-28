The Ultimate Throwback: LL Cool J's 'Going Back To Cali' Gets A Drum & Bass Twist On Its 35th Anniversary

On January 27, 1988, LL Cool J and Rick Rubin changed the sound of hip-hop with the original "Going Back to Cali."

Three and a half decades later, storied producer Jonathan Hay, is releasing an almost 8-minute long reimagined version of the track, stylized in the genre of Drum & Bass.

"Going Back to Cali (Reimagined as Drum & Bass)" is available on all streaming platforms on the anniversary of the original release date, exactly 35 years ago.

Jonathan Hay hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and garnered news headlines from Forbes, Spin Magazine, Rolling Stone, Grammy, NME, Variety and more, for his other reimagined works that are distributed by the legendary Fat Beats Records.

"Going Back to Cali (Reimagined as Drum & Bass)" is from his forthcoming studio album, "Wish You Were Jazz," which transforms classic songs into contemporary, and traditional themes of electronic, jazz and house music. Hay collaborated with world-class musicians to explore and reimagine songs that were hits for famed artists of different genres across three generations.

Check out the new track below.