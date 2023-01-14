ñol

Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 14, 2023 12:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The jackpot was $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
  • The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners.

A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an end to the three-month bonanza that saw 25 consecutive Mega Millions drawings with no winner, by purchasing the winning ticket of Friday's drawing.

The Winning Numbers? 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The Win? A whopping $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winner has still not been identified, but the store that sold the ticket, Hometown Gas & Grill, will receive a substantial selling bonus.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Saturday morning.

What’s The Catch? If the winner wants to receive the $1.35 billion in full, they must select an annuity with payments spread over a 29-year period.

The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners.

Since the game's inception in 2002, someone has won on a Friday the 13th seven times, according to Mega Millions — so much for the superstition-laden day being unlucky.

Read also: 21 Ideas on How to Make Money Right Now

The Previously Biggest U.S. Lottery Jackpots Ever Won

 

Game

 

Location(s)

 

Date

 

Amount

 

Powerball

 

California

 

Nov. 8, 2022

 

$2.04 billion

 

Powerball

 

California, Florida, Tennessee

 

Jan. 13, 2016

 

$1.586 billion

 

Mega Millions

 

South Carolina

 

Oct. 23, 2018

 

$1.537 billion

 

Mega Millions

 

Illinois

 

July 29, 2022

 

$1.337 billion

 

Mega Millions

 

Michigan

 

Jan. 22, 2021

 

$1.05 billion

 

Powerball

 

Wisconsin

 

March 27, 2019

 

$768.4 million

 

Powerball

 

Massachusetts

 

Aug. 23, 2017

 

$758.7 million

 

Powerball

 

Maryland

 

Jan. 20, 2021

 

$731.1 million

 

Powerball

 

California

 

Oct. 4, 2021

 

$699.8 million

 

Powerball

 

Iowa, New York

 

Oct. 27, 2018

 

$687.8 million

Source: apnews.com

Now Read: The 10 Most Searched Things In 2022: How Wordle, Queen Elizabeth, Mega Millions And Jeffrey Dahmer Stack Up In Google Search Rankings

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

