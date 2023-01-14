Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings

A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an end to the three-month bonanza that saw 25 consecutive Mega Millions drawings with no winner, by purchasing the winning ticket of Friday's drawing.

The Winning Numbers? 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The Win? A whopping $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winner has still not been identified, but the store that sold the ticket, Hometown Gas & Grill, will receive a substantial selling bonus.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Saturday morning.

What’s The Catch? If the winner wants to receive the $1.35 billion in full, they must select an annuity with payments spread over a 29-year period.

The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners.

Since the game's inception in 2002, someone has won on a Friday the 13th seven times, according to Mega Millions — so much for the superstition-laden day being unlucky.

The Previously Biggest U.S. Lottery Jackpots Ever Won

Game Location(s) Date Amount Powerball California Nov. 8, 2022 $2.04 billion Powerball California, Florida, Tennessee Jan. 13, 2016 $1.586 billion Mega Millions South Carolina Oct. 23, 2018 $1.537 billion Mega Millions Illinois July 29, 2022 $1.337 billion Mega Millions Michigan Jan. 22, 2021 $1.05 billion Powerball Wisconsin March 27, 2019 $768.4 million Powerball Massachusetts Aug. 23, 2017 $758.7 million Powerball Maryland Jan. 20, 2021 $731.1 million Powerball California Oct. 4, 2021 $699.8 million Powerball Iowa, New York Oct. 27, 2018 $687.8 million

Source: apnews.com

