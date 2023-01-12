Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died after she was hospitalized on Thursday morning. She was 54.

What Happened: Lisa Presley’s mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement, seen by NPR, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” said the statement.

On Thursday, Priscilla Presley had tweeted that Lisa Marie was “rushed” to the hospital and that she was “receiving the best care.”

Why It Matters: Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. after it was reported that a woman was in full cardiac arrest, reported NPR, citing Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. The report indicated that Presley was a resident at that address.

Lisa Presley was a singer in her own right and released three albums — “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003, “Now What” in 2005, and “Storm & Grace” in 2012.

She was once married to the actor Nicholas Cage and King of Pop Michael Jackson. She had also been married to the music producer Michael Lockwood.

