Why Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks The '90s Were Awesome: 'It Was Great To Do Cocaine And Not Get Caught'

This article by Lucía Tedesco was originally published in El Planteo and appears here with permission.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the American actress and founder of Goop, visited The Late Night Show -the program hosted by James Corden- along with actress Hilary Swank, and the topic of drugs in show business was not left out of the conversation.

During the interview, they talked about the fact that in the 1990s there were no cell phone cameras or social networks. This was beneficial for well-known personalities to go unpunished in certain illicit acts, such as drug consumption.

"It was great to do cocaine and not get caught," Paltrow laughed last Monday. She added that you could be in a bar and have fun dancing on the table.

She also said that, interestingly, there were no paparazzi, not even in New York, and that "you could just go busting out of a bar or go home with a random person and no one would know."

Watch the video of Gwyneth Paltrow talking about drugs:

