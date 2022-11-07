ñol

Powerball Lottery Drawing Delayed: Here's What's Causing A Problem

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
November 7, 2022 11:45 PM | 1 min read
Monday night’s planned Powerball drawing has been delayed because of a technical problem. The drawing is for a record $1.9 billion, higher than the $1.56 billion jackpot in 2016.

What Happened: “Tonight’s #Powerball drawing is experiencing a delay; more time is needed to ensure all of the required security protocols are in place,” California Lottery tweeted. 

“The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to http://Powerball.comPowerball officials apologize for the wait.”

Read also: 10 Things You Can Buy With Powerball Jackpot After Taxes: SPY, Crypto, Teslas, Real Estate, Sports Teams And More

Viewers will be able to watch the drawing on Powerball’s website, as well as its YouTube channel. It’s unclear when the drawing will take place.

Long Shot: According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. If you do get lucky enough to win the grand prize, you will have two options to collect: a lump sum up front, or an annuity option in which the prize is paid out annually over a 30-year period.

The lump sum option gives a lower payout, around $900 million compared to the full $1.9 billion that comes with the annuity option. But, most winners still choose the lump sum route hoping to make money through investments to make it worth it.

Posted In: California LotterylotteryPowerballEntertainmentNewsTop StoriesGeneral