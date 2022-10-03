A Nicki Minaj-Inspired TikTok Video Cost A Teacher Her Job: 'It Was So PG'

A former teacher shared a TikTok video earlier this year in which she detailed how she lost her job in the middle of a lesson because she and two of her students made a TikTok during lunch.

“[The] secretary called me and told me to come to her office in the middle of me teaching,” said Jania Ashay, who taught English as a second language.

Ashay explained that two students asked her if they could eat lunch in her classroom.

“I am a cool teacher, so of course, I am going to say yes," she said. "And while they are in there, they ask me if we could do a little TikTok or whatever.”

The kids were not permitted to have their phones out during lunch, but Ashay didn't think there was a problem because they were eating with her.

The students were brought to the principal's office the following day after posting the TikTok. The principal instructed the girls to keep Ashay in the dark about the incident after insisting that they remove the video.

The two students told Ashay about it anyway, and she recorded the TikTok on her phone before the students deleted it.

“[The principal] wanted me to come in there blindsided,” Ashay said.

The TikTok video was of the teacher and the students dancing to an edited version of Nicki Minaj's rap song "Beez in the Trap.”

"This was a simple, little dance — I'm a dancer. I wasn't shaking nothing. It was so PG," she said.

Ashay said in a different TikTok video that despite being fired, the school permitted her to complete the rest of the school year as she was still under contract.

She said on TikTok that she was appreciative of her dismissal and had no negative thoughts for the faculty or the students. She claims she wouldn't be working as a travel advisor today if she hadn't been let go.

