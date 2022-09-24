Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back

Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.

What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."

Floyd Mayweather was on the ‘TMZ Sports’ show to analyze Paul's effect on the sport of boxing as well as his abilities.

During the interview, Mayweather mentioned that what Paul is doing for the sport is good, although once he gets in the ring with a real fighter, “it's gonna be bad.”

The reason why Mayweather likes Jake Paul is that he is selling the show and bringing in money.

Why It Matters: As The Problem Child continues to fight YouTubers and MMA fighters in boxing matches, Mayweather added that when it comes to a real boxer, things could go south.

When asked about Paul boxing Canelo Alvarez, Mayweather said, “He will get f**ked up by Canelo,” adding that, “He will get demolished.”

Although, Mayweather acknowledged what the Paul brothers are doing for the sport of boxing and said that he is “proud,” and that if the Problem Child continues to box non-professionals, he will continue to “shine.”

With that being said, Mayweather said he would fight Paul at his own current weight, except Paul has declined.

Paul responded on Saturday with a tweet challenging Mayweather.

Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather: “My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6. @StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can send him into proper retirement.” https://t.co/N9hfZpGPDN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 24, 2022

His brother Logan Paul faced off against Mayweather in June 2021. The exhibition fight ended with no winner declared.

Photo: Courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org