Elon Musk Subpoenas Former Twitter Security Lead Turned Whistleblower In M&A Lawsuit

Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter Inc TWTR whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities, according to a court filing obtained by The New York Times on Monday.
What Happened: In a nearly 200-page document sent in July to regulatory agencies and the Justice Department, Mudge, a former Twitter security executive and well-known hacker, said that a number of security oversights by the social media business may have misled the board of directors, shareholders (including Musk) and the public.
According to the Times, both Musk and Mudge have accused the micro-blogging platform of fraud, but the claims are not identical. Musk alleges Twitter deceived his team about the number of spam bots on the platform and withheld other crucial information.
Mudge accuses Twitter of maintaining relations with authoritarian nations, permitting risky security flaws and a host of other allegations.
Read more: Twitter Will Show Verified Phone Numbers: Is This A Move To Please Elon Musk?
Why It Matters: Musk would need the court's approval to modify his countersuit against Twitter to accept Mudge’s arguments, according to The Times. But considering that the trial is only eight weeks away, the amendment to the countersuit may not be possible.
According to The Times, Musk's other course of action would be to sue Twitter on the basis of federal securities fraud, making use of the laws governing the sale of securities and providing him the option to renege on the arrangement.
In an earlier Delaware hearing, Musk's attorney Alex Spiro made a passing reference to the possibility that Musk would contend that Mudge's concerns ought to have been mentioned in Twitter's most recent annual report.
Last week, executives at Twitter responded to Mudge’s claims, saying a false narrative was being created, with some accusations being filed with no evidence and missing important context.
“This complaint that was filed yesterday is foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees Twitter’s weekly company meeting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.